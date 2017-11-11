Gold Coast 2018 volunteers officially began training for next year's Commonwealth Games as the "Games Shapers" were presented with their uniforms for the multi-sport event.

The volunteers joined numerous Gold Coast 2018 staff and contractors at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre for their workforce orientation weekend.

Around 4,500 were in attendance at the venue, which will be home to the main media centre during the Games as well as basketball and netball finals.

They participated in the first of three sessions to take place over the weekend, as organisers marked the six-year anniversary of the Australian city being named as host of the Commonwealth Games.

Gold Coast beat Sri Lankan candidate Hambantota in a vote on November 10, 2011.

"All athletes are in training to bring their best to the Games and it is no different for our Games Shapers," said Peter Beattie, the Gold Coast 2018 chairman.

"We want to deliver a great Games and these events are designed to engage the newly appointed Games Shapers and get them into the starting blocks and ready to start their training regime.

"The entire Games workforce will walk away with a real insight into the scale of the Games, what training to expect over the next five months, what we expect of them and an idea of what they can expect at Games time.

"Games Shapers make a massive commitment to the success of the Games and we sincerely appreciate the time and energy they put in to ensure athletes, spectators, media and other key stakeholders have a memorable Games experience."

The Games Shaper uniform was developed by Australian clothing company Hard Yakka, who were confirmed as the official provider in February.

It is claimed the uniforms mirror the Gold Coast in being "bright and bold" while they are said to reflect the "relaxed feel" of the city.

GC2018 uniform includes feature First Australian print motif supporting GC2018 RAP #gc2018 #sharethedream pic.twitter.com/KhZ6kq5Mco — Peter Beattie (@SmartState1) November 11, 2017

More than 200,000 items of clothing were designed and developed, with all fabrics claimed to be breathable and lightweight, making them perfect for the climate.

Design elements on the uniform feature a First Australian indigenous print, which forms part of the lead motif.

This has been created to support initiatives in the Gold Coast 2018 reconciliation action plan.

The polo shirt boasts a loop on the front tab to hold sunglasses, while the rain jackets have a hidden hood.

Borobi, the Gold Coast 2018 koala mascot, was also given his own polo shirt to match that of the workforce.

"The uniform launch is a highly anticipated occasion in any Games campaign," said Mark Peters, Gold Coast 2018's chief executive.

"Hard Yakka have done a terrific job to design and produce some 200,000 items which will stand out among a crowd.

"I'm looking forward to seeing our Games Shapers wear them with pride.

"Our Games Shapers will be the heart and soul of Gold Coast 2018, working across 24 Games locations and venues in Cairns, Townsville, Brisbane and the Gold Coast."

TAFE Queensland are providing specialist training for the volunteers, who will "learn new skills as part of the process", according to Gold Coast 2018.

The Games are due to take place between April 4 and 15.