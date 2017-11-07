The local artist who designed the medals for next year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast has spoken of her pride at finally seeing them unveiled.

The gold, silver and bronze medals, designed by Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, received their premiere at the Gold Coast 2018 Charity Gala and Medal Reveal last Saturday (November 4).

"It was overwhelming," Cockatoo-Collins, a graduate of Griffith University in Queensland, said.

"My mother was with me and she was in tears.

"It’s nice to finally be able to speak about it and see everyone’s reaction.

"It was so special to hear the athletes say they loved them, because they are who I had in mind when I did the drawings and designs."

A descendent of the Nunukul, Ngugi and Goenpul people, Cockatoo-Collins lives and works on Minjerribah, North Stradbroke Island – her mother and grandmothers’ birthplace.

She claimed Queensland’s beaches and coastline had inspired her designs.

The Commonwealth Games medals designed by Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, centre, were revealed at a special charity gala hosted by Gold Coast 2018 last Saturday ©Griffith University

"I hope the athletes and visitors who come here for the Games take away memories of our beautiful beaches and the sunlight and come to understand the history and culture of our First Nation peoples," Cockatoo-Collins said.

“The medal design represents the soft sand lines which shift with every tide and wave and is symbolic of athletic achievement.

"The continual change of tide represents the evolution in athletes who are making their mark."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk praised the unique designs.

"The medals are absolutely beautiful," she said.

"She captures the essence of the Gold Coast and the sea."

A total of 1,500 of the gold-plated, silver and bronze medals will be pressed with precision and brought to life by the Royal Australian Mint, who are responsible for the production and delivery of the medals.

They each weigh around 160 grams and can take up to 63 hours to be made.

These medals are a part of the Reconciliation Action Plan, an initiative designed to recognise, respect and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.