Finals and selected bronze medal matches at the upcoming World Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Championships will be streamed live on the Olympic Channel and Karateworld.tv, it has been announced.

The World Karate Federation (WKF) confirmed the gold medal bouts and bronze medal contests in the junior category will be broadcast live on the two platforms at the event in Tenerife, which begins on Wednesday (October 25) and concludes on Sunday (October 29).

The Olympic Channel will also post news and additional content during the event as well as their live coverage, according to the WKF.

Action will be shown on the Karateworld.tv service, the WKF's pay-per-view and subscription platform, and on the Olympic Channel's website and mobile applications.

Fans of the sport can tune in to events on Karateworld.tv for a one-off cost of €10 (£8.90/$11.70) for each competition.

A season pass, valid until the end of this year, costs €50 (£44.60/$58.70).

Action will be shown on the Karateworld.tv service, the WKF's pay-per-view and subscription platform, and on the Olympic Channel's website and mobile applications ©WKF

Streaming from the World Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Championships in Tenerife begins at 5pm Central European Time (CET) on the first day of competition.

It will then start from the earlier time of 3pm CET for the next two days of the event.

Saturday's (October 28) action will be available from 5pm CET and the concluding day, including the last set of finals, will begin from 2pm CET.

Over 1,700 young karatekas from 109 countries, who will compete in 35 categories, are expected to participate during the five-day event.

The junior kumite competition will also serve as a qualification event for next year's Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.