All 28 sports which featured at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games will remain on the programme for the 2024 Games, it was announced today.

But the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) must convince the IOC that they are taking steps to remedy the "massive doping problems" in the sport.

"All must remain compliant with the Olympic Charter and the World Anti-Doping Code," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

"We have sent a strong signal to weightlifting by reducing the quota for athletes for Tokyo 2020."

