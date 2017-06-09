When Liechtenstein made its Olympic debut at Berlin in 1936 they discovered that the country's flag of two equal horizontal bands of blue on the top and red was identical to that of Haiti. It led to a crown being added to the top left hand corner of Liechtenstein's flag the following year to differentiate it. But it was not until 1976 that it got hoisted at an Olympic medal ceremony when Hanni Wenzel won a bronze in the giant slalom at the Winter Games in Innsbruck.
The British Olympic Association’s (BOA) Vision is to ‘Unite and Inspire the nation through the power of Olympic Sport’ and its Mission is to ensure Team GB are ‘the best supported team in Olympic competition’.
Hungary's Tamás Aján swept to victory in the International Weightlifting Federation Presidential election and the key to his success could lie in the developing world. Brian Oliver finds out how the veteran official has made an impact in Ghana and beyond.