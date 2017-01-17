Los Angeles 2024 have announced their proposed locations for archery, modern pentathlon and mountain biking should the American city be awarded the Olympic Games.

The Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park in San Dimas has been earmarked to host mountain bike competition, while modern pentathlon would be staged at the multi-use StubHub Center in the South Bay Sports Park.

Archery would take place in the surroundings of the LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park.

The announcement completes Los Angeles 2024’s full list of proposed venues, with their rivals Budapest and Paris submitting their proposals with the second stage of their candidature files in October.

"The LA 2024 team has worked tirelessly with the International Sports Federations, US National Governing Bodies, local Government and experienced venue operators over the last few months to ensure we make the best possible use of Los Angeles’ existing world-class sports assets," said Casey Wasserman, Los Angeles 2024 chairman.

"LA 2024’s proposed venues for archery, mountain biking and modern pentathlon will deliver stunning stages for these great sports, all fully in line with the sustainability principles of the IOC’s Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms.

"LA 2024 has the luxury of selecting the finest existing arenas in LA - not building new ones from scratch - and spending the build-up to the Games focusing our resources on elevating the experience for every participant, not on complex, costly construction."

All modern pentathlon competition would take place at the StubHub Center ©LA2024

The most striking of the three proposals is the archery venue, which Los Angeles 2024 claim would continue the recent tradition of hosting the sport at one of the city’s key Olympic focal points.

Competition would take place above the man-made lake in Hollywood Park, with claims that the plan incorporates attractive water features and takes in the nearby LA Stadium.

The stadium, which is currently being built, was proposed yesterday as one of two venues for Opening and Closing Ceremony celebrations.

All of modern pentathlon’s disciplines would be held in the StubHub Center, with the event taking place in the second week of the Games.

Rugby sevens has already been earmarked to take place at the multi-use arena in the first week, while tennis, field hockey and track cycling would be held within the South Bay Sports Park, where the venue is located.

The area will include live celebration sites, sport activation zones, sponsor showcases and multiple food and drink options, Los Angeles 2024 have claimed.

The Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park would host mountain bike competition at the Games ©LA2024

Their proposed mountain bike venue was deemed to be the ideal location, with the assertion that the Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park would combine an Olympic-standard athlete experience with great spectator viewing and breathtaking television images.

Los Angeles 2024, who have stated that no permanent venue construction will be required for the Games, state that investment in venue upgrades would enable future World Cup races to be held at the site after the Olympics.

"At LA 2024 we are particularly grateful to the IOC for creating a bidding process which allows for closer collaboration with the IFs than ever before, and the chance to enhance our offering to the Olympic Movement with every iteration of our Games Plan," said Gene Sykes, Los Angeles 2024 chief executive.

"This low-risk, sustainable venue configuration will mean no surprises for the IOC and IFs, and optimal conditions for every athlete in 2024."

Budapest and Paris are the American city's rivals to stage the Games, with a decision set to be made at the IOC Session in Lima on September 13.