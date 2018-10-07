World Curling have announced the schedule for the Le Gruyère AOP European Curling Championships 2018 due to take place in the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn in Estonia from November 17 to 24.

The opening day of the the tournament is set to see two top men’s contenders face each other.

Reigning world and European champions Sweden will play on the opening day of the tournament against last year's European bronze medallists Switzerland.

Defending European women’s champions Scotland, who won their title in St Gallen in Switzerland, will also be in action on day one as they face Denmark in the first round.

Sweden’s women’s team will be another of the favourites taking to the ice on day one.

The Olympic, world and European silver medallists are scheduled to start their campaign against the Czech Republic.

Sweden will be bidding for a fifth consecutive men's European Curling Championships title in Tallin in Estonia ©World Curling

European bronze medallists, Italy will also start their women’s European Championships competition on the first day against Switzerland.

On the second day, a repeat of the 2017 European women’s final, Scotland against Sweden, is set to take place.

Both gold medal matches are scheduled for November 24, with he women’s final in the morning session and the men’s in the afternoon.

Hosts Estonia will field a men’s and a women’s team for the Championships but will be competing in the B Division.

In the A Division, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, Russia, Italy, Poland, Scotland and Norway will be contesting the men’s European title.

In the women’s, Scotland will face Sweden, Czech Republic, Denmark, Russia, Italy, Latvia, Finland, Germany and Switzerland.