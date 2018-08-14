Tickets have gone on sale for this year's European Curling Championships in Tallinn.

Nine days of action are scheduled at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Estonia's capital, between November 16 and 24.

Event passes for the whole tournament are now available to buy, with individual day tickets due to go on sale from October 1.

A number of rinks which featured at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February are due to compete at the event.

There will be 40 teams in all from across Europe, competing in men's and women's A and B divisions.

Niklas Edin's Swedish rink are the defending men's European champions ©Getty Images

As well as European titles, qualification places for the World Championships will be up for grabs.

The event is taking place in a special year for Estonia, which is celebrating its centenary.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

The Swedish rink skipped by Niklas Edin won the men's title at last year's European Championships in St Gallen in Switzerland.

Eve Muirhead's Scottish rink won the women's event.