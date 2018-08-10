Weightlifter Mabia Akhter has been chosen to carry Bangladesh's flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Games ©YouTube

Teenage weightlifter Mabia Akhter will carry Bangladesh's flag when she leads out a 163-member delegation at the Opening Ceremony of this month's Asian Games in Jakarta, it has been announced. 

Bangladesh plans to compete in 14 sports and be represented by 117 at the Games due to be co-hosted by Jakarta and Palembang between August 18 and September 2.

Bangladesh Olympic Association secretary general Syed Shahed Reza disclosed the details and preparations of the team during a press conference in Dhaka where 18-year-old Akhter was revealed as the team's flagbearer. 

She won gold medal in the women's 63 kilograms at the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati.

Since making debut in the Asian Games at Bangkok in 1978, Banglaesh has won a total of 12 medals, including  a gold in men's cricket at Guangzhou 2010.

Bangladesh won an Asian Games silver medal in the women's cricket at Incheon 2014 ©Getty Images
Bangladesh has won a total of four medals in cricket, including  a silver for the women and bronze for men at Incheon four years ago.

Unfortunately for Bangladesh, cricket has been dropped from the programme for this year's Asian Games.

But Kabaddi, a team contact sport from India, is at Jakarta Palembang 2018.

Bangladesh have won a medal in that sport at every Asian Games since Beijing 1990, including a bronze for the women's team at Incheon 2014.

Bangladesh's only individual medal in the Asian Games came at Seoul 1986 when boxer Mosharraf Hossain won a bronze medal in the light heavyweight division.