Asian Games officials in Jakarta have claimed strong sales of souvenirs demonstrate the popularity of the event due to open in Indonesia's capital on August 18.

Several outlets selling merchandise for the Asian Games have been opened across the city and all are reporting good trade.

Replicas of the three mascots - Bhin Bhin, Atung and Kaka - are among the most popular items.

Other items that are selling well for the event Jakarta is co-hosting with Palembang and which is due to take place between August 18 and September 2 are tee-shirts, cushions and backpacks.

The mascots for Jakarta Palembang 2018 are among the most popular items for sale ©Twitter
"We are seeing a lot of customers every day," shop assistant Annisa Farina at the Gandaria City Mall at Kebayoran Lama, a suburb of Jakarta, said.

"I think people are excited that the Asian Games is coming here and they want to buy some merchandise and also go to watch the events.

"It is not only Indonesian people who are interested in the Asian Games. We have had customers from China, Japan, Korea and other countries, too.

"They all know the Asian Games is coming soon."