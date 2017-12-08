Indonesian Vice-President Jusuf Kalla has officially inaugurated the new Aquatics Centre due to be used at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

The complex in downtown Senayan features a main Olympic-sized swimming pool, water polo diving pool, as well as a separate training pool.

It has been built on the site of an older swimming pool within the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex in downtown Senayan.

This is considered one of the focal points for the 18th Asian Games, due to take place from August 18 to September 2, next year.

It was also a major milestone on the "Road to the Asian Games 2018" campaign.

Synchronised swimming will be among disciplines to feature in the new aquatics venue ©OCA

China, Japan and South Korea are expected to dominate swimming competitions at the regional event.

Singapore, led by the reigning Olympic 100 metres butterfly champion, Joseph Schooling, will seek to challenge East Asian domination.

Malaysia will challenge powerhouse China in diving, while the likes of Kazakhstan will hope to mount a medal challenge in water polo.

A total of 40 sports and 462 events are expected to feature at the Asian Games, as well as esports as a demonstration competition.