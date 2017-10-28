South Korea secured double gold on the second day of the International Swimming Federation Diving Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur.

Kim Yeong-nam and Woo Ha-ram combined to good effect in the men’s 10 metres synchronised platform competition at the National Aquatic Centre in Malaysia’s capital city.

The duo finished comfortably clear of their rivals to win with 432.60 points as Woo add to his three metres springboard title yesterday.

Malaysia’s Jellson Jabillin and Nazirul Hanis Jaya Surya finished as the silver medallists on 364.26 points, with Belarus’ Artsiom Barouski and Vadim Kuptur clinching bronze on 353.43.

Kim and Woo reunited to win their second gold of the day in the 3m synchronised springboard competition, where they scored 427.65 points.

Malaysia’s Ahmad Amsyar Azman and Ooi Tze Liang were the only other competitors in the event, the pair achieving a total of 415.47 points for their efforts.

There was home success in the mixed 10m synchronised platform final, as Jabillin combined with Cheong Jun Hoong to finish top of the standings on 310.20.

They finished clear of South Korea’s Kim Yeong-nam and Choi Eun-bi, who scored 295.80 points.

They were the only teams competing.

China's Wang Han won the women's 3m springboard final ©Getty Images

The only individual competition of the day was won by China’s Wang Han.

She managed a score of 342.60 points in the women’s 3m springboard final.

Wang was narrowly clear of her team-mate Chen Yiwen, the silver medallist on 338.25 points.

Malaysia’s Nur Dhabitah Sabri scored 316.85 points to complete the top three.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow.