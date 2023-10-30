Panam Sports President Neven Ilic claims the bet on investing in the Panam Sports Channel has paid off after its successful start to Santiago 2023.

The ongoing edition of the Pan American Games, which has entered its second week, is said to have contributed to a surge in popularity to the streaming service.

It has drawn more than 750,000 subscribers and millions of views across nine live signals.

Panam Sports says that Ilic "bet big" on the channel by investing in equipment and technology that would enable his organisation to broadcast Santiago 2023 for free in every country around the world.

"We are halfway through the Pan American Games, and we are very happy with what is happening at Santiago 2023," Ilic said.

"The athletes are happy, the response from the public that has packed the venues has been spectacular, and the numbers from the Panam Sports Channel and of our multimedia in general, are surprising.

"I have asked my team to make every effort to ensure that the Games reach everyone, so that no one is left without the possibility of being informed and enjoying this sports festival.

"And I think that has been more than fulfilled."

The Panam Sports Channel has attracted more than 750,000 subscribers while the governing body's social media channels have also grown in popularity during Santiago 2023 ©Panam Sports

The channel is most popular among fans in Chile, Mexico, the United States, Colombia, and Peru.

Panam Sports social media accounts have also seen an increase during the Games, with more than 130,000 new followers one week and more than 15 million people reached.

The likes of Instagram and TikTok have shown the most growth.

"The perception of the Games by the public, the media and the athletes is truly spectacular," said Panam Sports communications director Alejandro Goycoolea.

"And that is evident in the environment and also with the results of our platforms available to people.

"Without a doubt, there will be a before and after following Santiago 2023, with a great legacy for Chileans, not only in terms of infrastructure, but also in mentality and soul."

The organisation claims that its website has also seen an increase in traffic with unique visits rising by more than 200 per cent.

"We have had growth and transversal reach across all of our digital channels, generating content from multiple venues, with a strong focus on athletes and their experiences not only within the field of play," said Panam Sports marketing director Mathias Hanna.