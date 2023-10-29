Sporting icons Carl Lewis, Mike Powell, Sergey Bubka, and Félix Sánchez have taken part in the "World Sports Legends at Santiago 2023" conference during the Pan American Games in Chile.

The United States' nine-time Olympic gold medallist Carl Lewis received the bulk of the questions.

He is well known for his 100 metres titles at Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988 but is also a Pan American Games champion after winning long jump and 4x100m relay golds at Indianapolis 1987.

"It's good that attention is being paid to this region, which is so rich in sports," he said.

"I had my first participation in the Pan American Games at San Juan 1979, who would have imagined the trajectory I was going to have.

"I'm looking forward to spending these weeks and watching the different sports, getting to know the country.

"Chile is in the final of almost every sport.

Carl Lewis praised the Pan American Games for providing attention to the Americas athletes ©Santiago 2023

"I'm having a great time.

"I never imagined that I would be there and meet those athletes.

"Three months before I visited San Juan and I never imagined that I was going to be in the Pan American Games and I was third, it was incredible, in addition to the experience of being with the team."

Lewis' compatriot Powell won two Olympic silver medals in his career, in the Seoul 1988 and Barcelona 1992 men's long jump competitions.

Powell lost both events to Lewis but was full of admiration for his countryman and Santiago 2023.

"[I'm] excited because everything is going well, I'm excited to be part of this," Powell said.

Félix Sánchez called on Governments to make the most of sporting events like Santiago 2023 ©Santiago 2023

The Dominican Republic's Sánchez spoke of the legacy of the Games and the importance of Government input.

The Athens 2004 and London 2012 Olympics men's 400m hurdles champion said it was imperative for leaders to "train coaches and hold high-level competitions" using facilities that featured in the Games.

Santiago 2023 is the first edition of the Pan American Games to carry out scientific studies on athletes.

"It is necessary to have this contribution from the sciences," said Ukrainian pole vault champion Bubka, who was representing the Soviet Union during his triumphant performance at Seoul 1988.

"I think this is key to the future of the sport.

"It will be very important for future and current generations."