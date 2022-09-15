Pan American Games organsiers have struck a free-to-air television deal in host nation Chile for Santiago 2023.

TVN, the public broadcaster, has been named as the official channel of next year's Games.

It will have the exclusive rights to the Games in the capital city, the largest multi-sport event in the country's history.

The decision to pick the free-to-air channel comes as organisers want to "democratise" sport and spread the Games across Chile, a statement said.

As well as live coverage, programming will also include previews and other shows aimed at promoting the Games.

The Parapan American Games will also be included.

Coverage will feature on the TVN website, as well as on the company's paid-for channels.

Neven Ilic has admitted that construction at venues will be cutting it fine ©Panam Sports

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games are due to run between October 20 and November 5 next year.

They are due to be followed by the Parapan Games between November 17 and 25.

Seven new venues are being built and Panam Sports President Neven Ilic admitted earlier this month that building work would continue until very close to the Opening Ceremony.

Around 9,000 athletes from 41 countries are due to compete at the Pan American Games.