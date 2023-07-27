Panam Sports has announced free coverage of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games through its streaming service.

Streaming on the Panam Sports Channel will be available all over the world, with more than 1,900 hours of live sports coverage on its website and mobile and television applications.

Scheduled to be held from October 20 to November 5, the streaming services will show athletes from 41 countries competing in the Chilean capital.

"We are thrilled to announce the live broadcast of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on the Panam Sports Channel," Panam Sports President Neven Ilic said.

"The addition of our flagship event to the already robust offering of live sports events such as continental championships, regional Games and the Diamond League is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our continent’s greatest athletes and expand the audience of the Pan American Games.

"When we launched the Panam Sports Channel in 2019, our dream was to bring sport closer to the fans than ever before.

"Now we are fulfilling that dream with the live broadcast of Santiago 2023 for free throughout the world.

"We are proud of the growth of the Panam Sports Channel over the last four years and will continue our mission to broadcast more of the region’s top sporting events to help fuel the development of sport throughout the Americas."

Eight channels of live sports action is being planned with an additional daily live programme featuring highlights, interviews and analysis of the Games.

COB streaming service Brazilian Olympic Channel will show the multi-sport event for free in partnership with CazéTV ©COB

Fifteen commentators and analysts from across the Americas will be part of the operation.

Meanwhile, fans in Brazil can watch their team in action after the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) acquired rights for Santiago 2023.

COB streaming service Brazilian Olympic Channel will show the multi-sport event for free in partnership with CazéTV.

Coverage will also be available on Time Brasil Youtube as part of the deal.

"The role of the COB is to give Brazil's Olympic athletes the best training conditions and structure for major competitions," COB President Paulo Wanderley.

"But it is also important that Brazilian fans follow these events and the performance of our athletes throughout the Olympic cycle.

"Broadcasting the Pan American Games shows our commitment to attracting visibility to this trajectory, to these results, and to increasingly popularizing Olympic sports."

The Brazilian Olympic Channel broadcasted the Asuncion 2022 South American Games in the country and has more than 270 thousand subscribers.

It was introduced in December 2020 and broadcasts major international events such as the Diamond League and the International Judo Federation circuit among others.