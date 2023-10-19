Secretary of Health and Human Services Becerra to lead US delegation at Santiago 2023

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra is set to head up a United States delegation at the Opening Ceremony of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games tomorrow.

President Joe Biden has announced Becerra will be joined by the US Ambassador to Chile Bernadette Meehan and President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition member Chaunté Lowe at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in the Chilean capital.

Becerra has held his current position since March 2021, and Meehan hers since September 2022.

Lowe is an Olympic bronze medallist in the women's high jump from Beijing 2008, having been promoted to third from sixth because of positive drugs tests by Russia's Anna Chicherova and Yelena Slesarenko, and Ukraine's Vita Palamar.

The US is set to be represented by 631 athletes at the Pan American Games.

The country has topped the medals table at all but two editions - the inaugural Games in Buenos Aires in 1951 and the 1991 event in Havana.

Tomorrow's Opening Ceremony is being produced by event production companies Lotus and Balich.

Olympic bronze medallist Chaunté Lowe is part of the US delegation announced by President Joe Biden for the Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

Italian firm Balich managed the Ceremonies at the last Pan American Games in Peru's capital Lima in 2019, and on events including the Rio 2016 Olympics and Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Balich director of ceremonies Claudia Catai has promised the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games will instil national pride within Chileans.

"It will be very emotional," Catai said, as reported by Spanish news agency EFE.

"We want Chileans to feel proud of themselves after this Ceremony."

Lotus executive Martín Rivera added: "The unification of Chile is what will be seen in the inauguration in some way.

"It will show how Chile is united, especially in these big events, that we are a united country."

More than 5,000 artists are due to participate in the production.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games are due to run until November 5, followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.