Chilean President Gabriel Boric has inaugurated the National Stadium Sports Park venues that will host 14 sports and 21 disciplines at the Pan American Games that start in Santiago on October 20.

His tour began at the Paralympic Training Centre, then moved to the Team Sports Venue where gymnastics will be held, followed by the Urban Sports Park before ending at the Contact Sports Centre where the long-awaited inauguration of the park's facilities was held.

Boric performed the traditional ribbon-cutting opening at the combat sports venue accompanied by the Panam Sports President Neven Ilic and Chilean Sports Minister Jaime Pizarro.

After watching a demonstration by young taekwondo and karate athletes, Boric said:

"Today, with great pride and gratitude to everyone who has worked to make this possible, I can say that we are ready for the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the venue ©PanAm Sports

"We are going to leave a legacy of first-class sports infrastructure that will be the scene of achievements, setbacks and, above all, camaraderie and discipline.

"These Games will bring together the commitment of the workers, the athletes, the volunteers, the families and, of course, the fans."

Ilic added: "I am sure that people will be surprised by how beautiful this National Stadium Park turned out.

"All Chileans should feel proud of the level of the facilities and because they will be hosting a celebration never seen before in this country.

"We invite everyone to come enjoy this great event, cheer on our athletes and also be part of history."

The Pan Am Games will conclude on November 5 and be followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.