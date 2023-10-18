Television equipment has been stolen from Chile's Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos - the focal venue of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games which are due to begin on Friday (October 20).

Cameras, lenses, a radio frequency system and memory cards were taken in the raid that saw a container broken into close to gate four of the stadium.

Companies from Spain and Portugal are said to have owned the equipment.

Some reports have claimed the cost of the missing gear runs into the millions of dollars.

"It is with deep regret that I would like to inform you that a television crew had their belongings stolen," said Santiago 2023 executive director Harold Mayne-Nicholls, according to Diario AS.

"It is really unfortunate what happened.

The Opening Ceremony of Santiago 2023 is due to take place on Friday ©Getty Images

"We are taking care to increase the safety standards in all venues to avoid any setbacks in the future.

"We hope to find all the equipment and that this does not affect the image of the Games."

The incident is said to have occurred between 1pm and 3pm yesterday, with staff raising the alarm after noticing a broken padlock.

Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos is due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of Santiago 2023, as well as athletics.

The Games are due to run until November 5 and will be followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.