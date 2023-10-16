Powell and Sánchez announced as latest guests of honour for Santiago 2023

World athletics champions Mike Powell and Félix Sánchez have been announced as the latest guests of honour for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, which are due to open on Friday (October 20).

Powell and Sánchez join nine-time Olympic champion Carl Lewis of the United States in receiving invites from Panam Sports President Neven Ilic to attend the athletics competition during the Games.

American Powell is a two-time world long jump champion, whose world record leap of 8.95 metres at the World Championships in Tokyo in 1991 still stands today.

Sánchez, who was born in the US but represented the Dominican Republic at international level, is a double world and Olympic champion in the 400m hurdles.

He also won gold in the discipline at the 2003 Pan American Games, held at Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

Both Powell and Sánchez are now coaches and have athletes featuring at Santiago 2023.

Nine-time Olympic champion Carl Lewis has already been invited to Santiago 2023 as a guest of honour by Panam Sports President Neven Ilic ©Getty Images

Powell’s students include American long jumper Jermel Jones, while Sánchez, who has an athletics academy named after him in the Dominican Republic, has four of his pupils competing in Santiago.

These are Melbin Marcelino in the 100m and 4x100m, Yancarlos Martinez in the 200m and 4x100m, Yeral Nuñez in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay and Wilbert Encarnacion in the 4x400m relay.

Powell thanked Ilic for his invite saying: "I’m looking forward to coming down and watching the competition and hang out with all the great athletes."

Sánchez added: "I was the Pan American Games champion at this event at Santo Domingo 2023 and now I am returning with great joy and hope.

"Santiago 2023 will surely be one of the best Pan American Games.

"I am very happy to attend my sixth Pan American Games, with four as an athlete and two as a coach."

Athletics competition at Santiago 2023 is due to be held at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos from October 30 to November 4.