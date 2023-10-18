Panam Sports President Neven Ilic and other members of the Executive Committee have spent a night in the Santiago 2023 Athletes' Village.

The officials "lived like the athletes do" to understand what competitors experience at the Pan American Games, which are due to open on Friday (October 20).

Ilic and the Committee members ate in the Village dining hall with hundreds of athletes, including Brazil's Olympic vault champion Rebeca Andrade and Mexican diver Alejandra Orozco.

The Executive Committee also stayed in the Village before the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, so have continued a new tradition in Chile's capital.

"This is an experience that is really very nice," said Ilic, himself from Chile.

"To be able to come here with the athletes and see how they live, how they eat, how they interact.

"We did this four years ago in Lima and today we are very happy to be here again in Santiago, Chile.

"To me it's really spectacular and the food is exquisite."

A tour of the Village was held and the officials had breakfast in the dining hall in the morning.

The Executive Committee ate their meals in the Village dining hall ©Panam Sports

"Staying in the Village to me is very important," said Panam Sports secretary general Jimena Saldaña.

"I believe it's important to see this part of the daily life and experience here at the Games, but above all to be able to share what the athletes will be experiencing on a daily basis."

The Pan American Games are due to run until November 5 and will be followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.

Friday's Opening Ceremony at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos is due to feature more than 5,000 performers who will tell the story of Chile's history and culture.

Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra is among the acts confirmed.

"We have spent more than 10 months developing this show," said ceremony director Martin Rivera.

"We feel very happy with this challenge of showcasing the culture of our country.

"Without a doubt, we are going to surprise everyone on October 20 during the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

"From the Chilean artists, the culture and everything that Chile has to offer such an important event, it's going to be a tremendous ceremony."