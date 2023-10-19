Around 500 people have taken part in a protest against the construction of a judges' tower for the surfing competitions in Teahupo'o at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Surfers and fishermen from the resort on the island of Tahiti marched from the town hall to the planned Paris 2024 venue.

French newspaper L'Équipe reported the protestors expressed their unease at the "sacrifice of Teahupo'o for three days of competition", and risks to "lagoon biodiversity" and "poisoning the fish".

They also claimed there was insufficient consultation from the Environment Department over the plans.

The temporary tower is set to be made from aluminium, rather than the wooden structure previously used for World Surf League Tahiti Pro events.

An aluminium tower is planned for surfing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, rather than the wooden structure used for the World Surf League Tahiti Pro ©Getty Images

It is due to cost approximately €4.4 million (£3.8 million/$4.6 million), and include the additional capacity, enhanced security, air conditioning, electricity, water and toilets required for Olympic competition.

Alternatives suggested by the Mata Ara Ia Teahupoo included the use of the wooden tower previously deployed for surfing competitions, reducing the number of people in the tower and positioning journalists and officials on land on a raised platform.

Surfing is set to make its second consecutive Olympic appearance having debuted as an additional sport at Tokyo 2020, and is on the programme again at Los Angeles 2028.

Competition is due to be held from July 27 to 30 next year.