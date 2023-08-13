Reigning Olympic champion Carissa Moore of the United States is among three surfers that have secured their place at the Paris 2024 Olympics on the opening day of competition at the World Surf League Tahiti Pro Championship Tour event in Teahupo’o.

The International Surfing Association has announced that Moore has booked a ticket to Paris along with fellow American John John Florence and Australian Tyler Wright.

Moore and Florence were able to claim their Paris 2024 slots by simply surfing their opening round heats in Tahiti – which is set to stage the Olympic surfing competition next year.

The pair both starred for the US at Tokyo 2020 where surfing made its debut, with Moore capturing the women’s shortboard title and Florence losing to compatriot Kolohe Andino in the third round of the men's shortboard competition.

American John John Florence performed well on the waters in Tahiti which will stage the Paris 2024 surfing competition ©Getty Images

Wright is set to compete at her first Olympics after clinching her place at Paris 2024 courtesy of making the quarter-finals in Tahiti.

Stephanie Gilmore, who featured at Tokyo 2020, kept his hopes of claiming the remaining women's Australian spot for the Olympics after joining Wright in the last eight.

There is also one US places left via the WSL, with Caroline Marks and Caitlin Simmers both in contention.

The US have been guaranteed a third women’s slot for Paris 2024 after their women’s team topped the standings at last year’s World Surfing Games but qualification is expected to be determined by USA Surfing and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Australian Tyler Wright, left, has secured her place at her first Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"What a joy to be in Tahiti and witness three former World Champions claim their Paris 2024 slots at the exact venue where they will compete for Olympic glory in just under a year," said ISA President Fernando Aguerre.

"There is nowhere else on earth like Teahupo’o.

"It is incredibly exciting to have a glimpse of what this stunning location will provide for the Olympic Games."

The event in Tahiti, which is due to run until August 20, is the penultimate stop of the season which will finalise the five men and five women that will compete in next month’s WSL Finals in California.