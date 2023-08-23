French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has hailed the Paris 2024 surfing venue in Tahiti as "magical" and "absolutely exceptional" during a recent visit.

Oudéa-Castéra was accompanied by Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin and Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories Philippe Vigier during her trip to Teahupo'o.

The 45-year-old revealed said that despite competition from towns in Aquitaine to stage surfing at the Games, Teahupo'o stood out

"I felt a great energy in Teahupo'o," Oudéa-Castéra was quoted as saying by L'Équipe.

"This site is magical, it is absolutely exceptional.

"This wave, this reef, these mountains, this vegetation.

J'ai décidé avec @GDarmanin d’apporter un financement complémentaire de 628 000 € pour installer dans ce lieu magique la nouvelle tour des juges de l’épreuve de surf pour @Paris2024.

Nous sommes mobilisés aux côtés de la Polynésie où l'organisation est exceptionnelle ! @AOC1978 pic.twitter.com/7ClZjLarUq — Philippe Vigier (@VigierPhilippe) August 17, 2023

"This choice of Teahupoo is extraordinary and will make these Games even more spectacular.

"From a sporting point of view, it's going to be great."

The Minister also addressed environmental concerns of the residence of the village, focusing on the new judges' tower under construction.

The tower for the World Surf League Tahiti Pro is made of wood while Paris 2024 will see one made of aluminium.

The new tower is set to be installed intime for the next Tahiti Pro in May, unlike the traditional mid-August dates.

However, she was not worried about potential damage to the reefs.

With Teahupo'o set to stage surfing competition from July 27 to 30 next year, Oudéa-Castéra reassured the readiness of the venue for the Games.

Un moment magique partagé à Tahiti avec la section surf 🏄‍♀️ de #Papara en présence d’une ancienne élève qui en inspire tant d’autres désormais, Vahine Fierro. Un immense merci aux équipes pédagogiques et techniques qui accompagnent ces jeunes sportifs au quotidien 💪 pic.twitter.com/zrqJIiLJzI — Amélie Oudéa-Castéra (@AOC1978) August 18, 2023

"It will certainly be planted in the reef, but it will not damage it," Oudéa-Castéra told L'Équipe.

"It is an asset that is going to be very beautiful."

Emphasising on security, which is a priority for the French Government, Oudéa-Castéra said that Games organisers will be providing "private security reinforcements".

"Paris 2024 will secure the interior of the competition site with private security reinforcements and State services.

"And for the interior of the lagoon, there will be a sharing of roles between the national navy and the maritime gendarmerie.

"There will also be an anti-drone fight, cyber risk prevention, which is also an important point of attention."