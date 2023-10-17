Providencia formalises hosting of marathons and road cycling at Santiago 2023

Providencia has signed a collaboration agreement to officially become a venue for the imminent Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

The commune in the Chilean capital will see athletes compete in the marathons and road cycling.

Evelyn Matthei, the Providencia Mayor, put pen to paper alongside Santiago 2023 executive director Harold Mayne-Nicholls at El Aguilucho Community Center.

"When they approached us to ask about the possibility, we naturally agreed with great joy, because this is a party," said Matthei.

"A party for all of Chile.

"It's about relieving sport, relieving joy and also relieving our country."

Youngsters from the commune demonstrated basketball and taekwondo at the signing ceremony.

Santiago 2023 is due to open on Friday ©Santiago 2023

Providencia has become the latest host commune in Santiago to formalise its hosting with the Games.

"We turned to you and you immediately opened the doors to us," said Mayne-Nicholls.

"We're sure that guarantees a lot of things.

"The main one - all the commitment of the commune to carry out the Games, and the second, to continue motivating boys and girls to do physical activity."

The Pan American Games are due to open on Friday (October 20) and run to November 5.

The Parapan American Games will then follow between November 17 and 26.