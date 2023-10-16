Santiago 2023 launches QR code to help keep women safe at Pan American Games

Santiago 2023 has launched a QR code as part of its bid to keep women safe at the upcoming Pan American Games.

The code will be accessible at Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in the Chilean capital as well as in the Athletes' Village.

Scanning it will bring up information on the prevention of gender violence, including useful phone numbers.

An event at the airport highlighted safety and security measures surrounding the Games, including the installation of 10 exclusive immigration booths for arriving visitors.

Sixty extra police will work at the airport, bringing the number up to 240.

The QR code was launched as security measures were highlighted at Santiago's international airport ©Santiago 2023

"We want the country to feel proud of an event that is historical in nature, but also feel proud that the country's institutions and those who work in them are capable of organising world-class events with excellence and also safely," said Minister of the Interior and Public Security Manuel Monsalve.

The Pan American Games are due to open on Friday (October 20) and run to November 5.

The Parapan American Games will then follow between November 17 and 26.