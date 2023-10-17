Canada has named a squad of 473 athletes for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, which are due to open on Friday (October 20).

The team will be made up of 265 athletes in women's events and 208 in men's, with 235 coaches and support staff also travelling to Chile's capital.

One hundred Olympians have been named, including 14 medallists, while 106 athletes have made the podium at the Pan American Games before.

Included in the squad are swimmer Maggie MacNeil and weightlifter Maude Charron, who both won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert is the youngest picked at 13 years old, while Beth Underhill is the oldest having been named in the equestrian squad aged 61.

Underhill first appeared at the Pan American Games in 1991 but shooter Gregory Sych will be the most experienced athlete as he has been selected for a sixth appearance.

Canada are due to compete in 40 sports disciplines as Chile hosts the Games for the first time.

"Each of these almost 500 athletes comes with their own story and objectives, united by sport and all the values that we hold dear, that we share and that define us," said Canada's Chef de Mission Christine Girard, the Olympic weightlifting gold medallist.

Tokyo 2020 weightlifting gold medallist Maude Charron takes her place in Canada's team ©Getty Images

At Lima 2019, Canada won 35 gold medals to finish fourth in the standings.

"We are incredibly proud of this group of athletes that will represent Canada at Santiago 2023," said Canadian Olympic Committee chief sport officer Eric Myles.

"These Games are special as they offer each athlete something different - whether it's the opportunity to qualify your country for the next Olympic Games, to gain valuable experience or to shine a light on sports that don't often get the opportunity to compete in major Games.

"It's an amazing showcase for the place sport holds in the hearts and minds of Canadians and I look forward to seeing how these athletes will inspire us as momentum builds towards Paris 2024."

After opening on Friday, Santiago 2023 is due to run until November 5.

The Parapan American Games will then follow between November 17 and 26.