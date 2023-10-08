Commonwealth Games Wales (CWG) have launched the Tîm Cymru Business Club, despite the uncertainty over the future of the event.

The event introducing Tim Cymru - which means Team Wales in Welsh - was held at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant and attracted nearly a 100 guests and 70 businesses from across Wales.

Team Wales’s headline partner, Cardiff Metropolitan University were guests at the event, alongside the organisations team of new partners, including the Royal Mint, Pure Cyber, Owens, Watkin Davies, Mauve Cymru, Nathaniel cars, and Celtic Collection.

Cathy Williams, head of engagement at CWG hosted the event, with chief executive Rebecca Edwards-Symmons closing it.

At the end of the event, Edwards-Symmons revealed plans to host future events across the country over the next 12 months, even though there is no host yet for the 2026 Commonwealth Games following the controversial withdrawal of Victoria in Australia earlier this year.

A group of 70 companies were represented as the Tîm Cymru Business Club was launched by Commonwealth Games Wales ©CGW

Each Tim Cymru Business Club will have a themed topic, with the first focussing on equality, diversity and inclusion, not only in sport, but in everyday life.

Panel discussions included Para-athletes from this year's Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, including 100 metres T38 gold medallist Tomi Roberts-Jones, T38 100m and long jumper Will Bishop, and sprinter Ashton Fish.

Joining them on the panel was their coach Morgan Jones and Para swimmer Lily Rice, a Birmingham 2022 bronze medallist.

Double Commonwealth Games medallist, Para lawn bowler Julie Thomas and Para lawn bowls coordinator John Wilson joined Williams on stage for the second panel.

Tom Rogers. Disability Sport Wales governance and partnership manager, Welsh Athletics chief executive James Williams and Ashton Hewitt, a CGW Board member and chair of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, completed the final panel.

Poet and rapper Duke Al-Durham read out the poem he had written for Welsh athletes competing at this year's Commonwealth Youth Games ©CGW

Poet and rapper Duke Al-Durham performed his poem No Dreams Fail to the audience, a poem written as a gift for the Welsh athletes who competed at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

"It was fantastic to launch the Tîm Cymru Business Club in style and to celebrate equity and see some amazing athletes share their successes and what representing Team Wales means to them was incredibly special," Edwards-Symmons said.

The next event is due to take place on October 25 at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

"Next year we will travel the Tîm Cymru Business Club all over Wales and look to bring many topics to life that are important to both business and elite sport," Edward-Symmons said.