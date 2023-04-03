Thirteen athletes from 11 sports have been selected as part of the new Commonwealth Games Wales (CGW) Athletes' Commission as the country prepares for Trinbago 2023 and Victoria 2026.

A trio of Commonwealth Games champions are among them in the form of swimmer Georgia Davies, shooter David Phelps and boxer Rosie Eccles.

Cyclist Will Roberts, lawn bowler Ross Owen, Para-swimmer Lily Rice and table tennis player Anna Hursey, who all have Commonwealth Games bronze medals, are also on the Commission.

They are joined by netballer Suzy Drane, Para-athlete Morgan Jones, rugby sevens player Jasmine Joyce, gymnast Jacob Edwards, racewalker Bethan Davies and Olympic bronze medal-winning hockey player Anna Hursey.

Davies is due to be the Sport Wales representative following her appointment.

"The key purpose of the Athletes' Commission is to ensure our athletes' voice is heard and at the forefront of our decision making," said CGW chair Helen Phillips.

"This is critical as we plan for Trinbago 2023 Youth and Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"The Board insists on listening and acting upon the guidance from a varied group of current and former athletes, on all matters that could impact and aid their individual performance or their collective experience.

Bethan Davies is due to be the Sport Wales representative following her appointment to the Commonwealth Games Wales Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

"It's reassuring to see athletes from a broad number of sports and I am confident they will all have a positive impact during this next cycle."

The Commission is set to guide solutions to ensure the governing body's Board is well informed on how to best support athletes before and during the Games.

It will review and support work on matters relating to anti-doping, social media, team events and code of conduct.

"The make-up of athletes we have within the Athletes' Commission is key for us," said CGW head of engagement Cathy Williams.

"Within the multi-sport environment we delve into every aspect of the athlete life experience from the journey to get selected, right through to village life during the competition and post Games.

"The Athletes' Commission will help empower the athlete voice in the decision making process.

"During the Birmingham cycle we were fortunate to have such a hands on and motivated group of athletes, and looking at the names this time round, I'm confident we can replicate the success of ensuring the athletes' voice is heard."