Cardiff Metropolitan University has entered a seven-year partnership with Commonwealth Games Wales which will see the two create education, research, and employment opportunities for young people.

The university has been named as higher education partner for Team Wales which has just finished competing at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

The country won three gold, six silver, and six bronze medals at the event.

"We are extremely happy to have Cardiff Met as our new higher education partner," said Commonwealth Games Wales chief executive Rebecca Edwards-Symmons when the partnership was officially announced at the institution's graduation ceremonies dinner.

"There are so many opportunities we can collaborate and work together on.

"The partnership will certainly be exciting, purposeful, and long-lasting.

"The Cardiff Met team has been hugely supportive and we can't wait to plan and develop future projects together."

Cardiff Metropolitan University has had numerous Welsh athletes compete for it, including three-time Paralympic gold medallist Aled Davies ©Getty Images

Cardiff Metropolitan University has welcomed numerous Welsh Commonwealth Games athletes onto its campuses.

Birmingham 2022 rhythmic gymnastics gold medallist Gemma Frizelle is one of those, in addition to the likes of netballer Chelsea Lewis, triple Paralympic shot put and discus champion Aled Davies, and sprinter Mica Moore

"Both Cardiff Met and Team Wales share a fundamental belief in the power of sport to change lives by supporting Wales' most talented athletes to perform on the world stage," Cara Aitchison, President and vice chancellor of Cardiff Metropolitan University, said.

"This shared purpose and a desire to work in true partnership provides a platform to build both national and international excellence.

"We are looking forward to working together to build on our strong reputation for academic excellence, research with purpose and global reach."

Cardiff Met recently published its "Strategy 2030" which identifies sport as a continuing strategic priority, together with the ambition of being designated as Wales' university of sport.