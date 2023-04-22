Helen Phillips has been elected as the new President of Commonwealth Games Wales (CGW).

Phillips was nominated by the CGW Board and is set to take over from Anne Ellis, who held the role for two Games cycles.

She has been an integral part of Team Wales' planning and delivery at five Commonwealth Games including Melbourne 2006, New Delhi 2010, and most recently as chair for Glasgow 2014, Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

"I am honoured to accept the role as President, and the opportunity to take the baton from the great Anne Ellis OBE, who has inspired so many in Welsh Sport heightens the honour that goes beyond any of my previous achievements," Phillips said.

"It’s been a pleasure serving our member sports and their athletes and albeit in a different role I look forward to the next cycle and enhancing the profile of Team Wales."

Meanwhile, Gareth Davies was appointed as chair of Team Wales, replacing Phillips.

The first assignment for the former chairman of the Welsh Rugby Union will be the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Youth Games.

He is also set to lead the CGW Board at Victoria 2026.

"I am delighted to be taking up the role of CGW Chair – in our efforts to have a successful and memorable Youth Games this summer in Trinidad and Tobago and the 2026 Games in Victoria, Australia," Davies said.

"I am aware of the great work done in recent years by my predecessor Helen Phillips and I am determined to build on that success."

Gareth Davies was appointed as chair of Team Wales ©CGW

CGW also announced six new Board members, including former Wales captain and British hockey international Leah Wilkinson.

Tim Naylor and Zoe Davies will join as independent non-executive directors.

Fiona Reid, Iwan Morgan, and Rhys Williams are the elected non-executive directors.

Tim Naylor is an experienced Barrister with extensive sport governance experience, whilst Zoe Davies is the Head of Safety, Security and Resilience at the BBC in London, with experience in developing sustainable and business friendly management systems.

Rhys Williams, former international rugby player and current WRU Business Development Manager will join the Board as elected NED’s alongside Disability Sport Wales CEO Fiona Reid, and Chartered Engineer Iwan Morgan, who is the Managing Director of Energy Portfolio Management and Director of Dogger Wind Farm.