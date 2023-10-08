Ghana's Government has spent $195 million (£159.3 million/€184 million) on infrastructural investment for the African Games in Accra, it has been revealed.

The West African nation has faced a major financial crisis, with President Nana Akufo-Addo under significant pressure given 50 per cent inflation, growing debt and a sharp decline in the country's credit currency.

Fresh three-day protests were held last month.

The issues have contributed to a delay in the African Games from this year until March 8 to 23 2024, but organisers have insisted Ghana will be ready for the new dates and the Government has maintained its support for the multi-sport event.

Organising Committee chair Kwaku Ofosu-Asare revealed the level of Government backing, but called for further support for the Games from private enterprises.

Fresh anti-Government protests were held in Ghana last month with the country facing ongoing financial issues ©Getty Images

"So far the Government has invested about $195 million and that is not operational cost," Ofosu-Asare, as reported by Ghana Web.

"It is solely for infrastructure.

"The Government will have to also give the Local Organising Committee money for operations.

"That is the amount of money being sunk into the project.

"We are saying that corporate bodies can also complement what Government has done so far."

The Government have pledged their support to the African Games, including completing the Borteyman Sports Complex, despite Ghana's economic problems ©Ministry of Youth and Sport

Construction projects for the African Games include the new Borteyman Sports Complex and facilities at the University of Ghana and Legon Sports Complex.

Ofosu-Asare has promised the African Games will take place "without failure" despite concerns over whether all facilities will be ready.