Chefs de Mission for the Accra 2023 African Games representing 19 nations have toured the facilities at the University of Ghana and the Legon and Borteyman sites ahead of next year's postponed event.

The Chefs de Mission began their tour at the University of Ghana site, which will host athletics and rugby sevens, conducted by Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the executive chairman for the Local Organising Committee.

The Borteyman Sports Complex is due to host 10 sports - aquatics, handball, judo, karate, taekwondo, badminton, boxing, volleyball and weightlifting.

During the tour, the visitors were able to speak to the contractors on their expectations of the facilities when they return to the shores of the West African country for the Games in March 2024.

The Chefs de Mission came from Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Chad, Cameroun, Comoros, the Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nigeria, and Seychelles.

Representatives from South Africa, Somalia, South Sudan, Togo, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia were also present.

The Borteyman Sports Complex, due to host 10 sports, was among the facilities toured ©Accra 2023

Ghana is expecting more than 13,000 visitors from across the continent to participate and witness the ground-breaking continental showpiece in Accra.

The country is is due to stage the African Games for the first time from March 8 to 23 next year.

It was postponed from August this year due to delays in preparations and economic pressures in the host nation.

Despite the problems, organisers have promised the Games will take place "without failure".

The African Para Games finished last month, with 22 countries taking part - it was less than half the number originally expected.

Morocco topped the medals table with seven medals, including three gold.