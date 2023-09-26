Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets over three days in Ghana's capital Accra - the host of next year's postponed African Games.

Dozens of people were arrested amid protests over the country's crippling financial crisis which has caused a high cost of living and a lack of jobs.

Riot police monitored the demonstration which included people waving placards and the Ghanaian flag.

They blocked a road to prevent people from making their way to Jubilee House, the Presidential Palace of leader Nana Akufo-Addo.

Democracy Hub, who organised the protest, had vowed to occupy the building, according to Reuters.

Forty-nine people were reportedly arrested on the first day of the protests for "unlawful assembly and violating the public order act".

Ghana was due to host the African Games in capital Accra this year but its extreme debt and a dispute over marketing rights pushed the multi-sport event into 2024.

The country secured a $3 billion (£2.4 billion/€2.8 billion) loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May and many believe holding the African Games would be irresponsible in the current financial climate.

People in the West African nation have witnessed 50 per cent inflation, growing debt and a sharp decline in the country's credit currency.

Riot police monitored the protests as dozens of arrests were made ©Getty Images

Many have called for Akufo-Addo to resign amid claims that not enough has been done to help those struggling, despite the IMF bailout.

Even with the postponement, some doubt that the Games will go ahead at all.

Twenty-four sports are on the programme, with most of them due to be held at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Earlier this month, Accra 2023 Organising Committee executive chair Kweku Ofosu Asare promised that the Games would go ahead "without failure".

Dates of March 8 to 23 next year have been set.

"We have heard so many stories about the Games and whether it will come on or not - but I want to emphasise that the Games will be held," Ofosu Asare said, as reported by the Ghanaian Times.

"There is no uncertainty about that."

Alan Kyerematen, Ghana's former Trade Minister, has resigned from the ruling New Patriotic Party in order to contest Presidential elections in 2024 as an independent.

He said he would oversee the construction of "world-class" sporting facilities in Ghana, should he win.