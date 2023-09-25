Accra 2023 Organising Committee executive chair Kweku Ofosu Asare has promised the African Games will take place "without failure" on the delayed dates of March 8 to 23 next year.

Delays in preparations and economic pressures in Ghana led to the Games being postponed from August 4 to 19 this year, and there remains uncertainty over whether the planned facilities will be ready in time for the new dates.

However, Ofosu Asare dismissed concerns about a further delay or cancellation of the Games.

"We have heard so many stories about the Games and whether it will come on or not - but I want to emphasise that the Games will be held," he said, as reported by the Ghanaian Times.

"There is no uncertainty about that.

"The Games would happen from March 8-23 without failure."

Ofosu Asare claimed issues which led to the postponement of the Games have been resolved, and contractors working on facilities would complete their work by December of this year.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remains "committed to the event" despite economic pressures in the country, according to Accra 2023 executive chair Kweku Ofosu Asare ©Getty Images

There has also been some uncertainty over the composition of the sporting programme for Accra 2023, but Ofosu Asare confirmed 23 sports are planned on the programme including Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers in athletics, wrestling, badminton, cycling, swimming, table tennis, tennis and triathlon.

The executive chair insisted the Organising Committee retained the full support of the Ghanaian Government.

"At this stage, there is no turning back," Ofosu Asare said, as reported by the Ghanaian Times.

"The Government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been very supportive and committed to the event.

"He wants us to stage a successful tournament."

Akufo-Addo has served as Ghana's President since 2017, but he has faced domestic criticism over his economic record which led to huge price rises and required a $3 billion (£2.5 billion/€2.8 billion) bailout from the International Monetary Fund earlier this year.