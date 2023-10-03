Exclusive: Colombian Embassy in Ghana takes up case of unpaid bills from African Para Games

Colombia’s Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy in Ghana has written to the organiser of last month’s first African Para Games in Accra to protest over unpaid bills for a website developed by a company in Bogotá.

Claudia Milena Vaca, appointed to represent her country in the West African nation last year, has taken up the case of hosting company Altheroh who are among several companies not to have been paid for work they carried out on behalf of the Games.

The Games were organised by the African Paralympic Committee (APC) President Samson Deen, who is from Ghana.

The event website was taken offline by Altheroh on the eve of the Games opening after they were not paid for the work they had done, despite repeated promises that they would be.

Deen pledged to insidethegames on several occasions that the website would be back up at some point during the Games, but it remained offline.

Vaca was among a number of foreign dignitaries who attended the Opening Ceremony of the event on September 3 at the invitation of Deen.

Claudia Milena Vaca has complained to Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee, about unpaid bills for a website developed by a Colombian company ©Flickr

"The Colombian company Altheroh has informed the diplomatic mission in Ghana and me that you and the company you represent has failed to meet the payments that is minimum 30.000 thousand dollars for the more than four months of work and services," Vaca wrote to Deen.

"We all hope African Paralympic Games will always be remember in Accra - but also in Colombia - as a positive event that benefit all and make us proud.

“But for that our Colombia side, specially the private company that invested time and effort should end up well, without conflicts and without damaging a Colombian company that has made us all very proud of what they have done."

Altheroh contacted Vaca after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) refused to intervene in the dispute.

They claimed, that, "These are matters that need to be resolved between the respective unpaid companies and the Organising Committee."

The response from Deen, however, showed no indication that he is willing to settle his debt.

He has alleged that Altheroh were the ones at fault.

"Altheroh, in a very crude manner, pulled down the website and shut down everything to destabilise the Games planning," Deen wrote in a reply to Vaca.

Deen, who is also President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, claimed that he was "shocked to receive such a wicked attack against me."

Samson Deen, right, claims that companies he has not paid, including insidethegames, are trying to destroy his reputation ©YouTube

Deen added, "I never expected such a vicious fight against me, and I remain in shock when I have always meant so good for Altheroh."

insidethegames is also among companies not to have been paid, despite signing a contract with the Ghanaian organisers.

Following our article on the situation in August, Deen accused Altheroh of "posting fake stories and trying to damage my personality".

The African Para Games, which ended on September 12, was attended by 22 countries, less than half the number originally expected.

Initially seven sports were scheduled to be included in the programme but, due to a failure to meet minimum requirements set by the IPC, only three competitions were held.

Morocco finished top of the final table with seven medals, including three gold.