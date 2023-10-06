Organisers of next month's Smart Cities and Sport Summit in Paris have promised an early taste of next year's Olympic Games in the French capital.

Paris is due to host the Summit for the first time since its launch in 2014 on November 28 and 29.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is set to provide the keynote address.

The Summit is set to include discussions on highlights of Paris 2024 covering events and legacy for host cities.

Hosting sports events, engaging sponsors and sport's contribution to a more responsible society are also topics for discussion.

Paris Deputy Mayor Pierre Rabadan is due to be among the officials attending the Smart Cities and Sport Summit on November 28 and 29 ©Getty Images

Organisers of the Summit have described the gathering as "a unique opportunity to experience the Olympic Games before anyone else, to go behind the scenes and to taste the emotions of the summer of 2024 when the 10,500 athletes will put on a show".

Paris is due to stage the Olympic Games for the first time in 100 years from July 26 to August 11 2024, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

More than 300 participants from cities, International Federations and other sports organisations are due to attend the Summit, including Paris 2024 vice-president for operations and sustainability Eric Desbonnets and executive director for impact and legacy Marie Barsacq, and Paris Deputy Mayor in charge of sports, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the River Seine Pierre Rabadan.

Paris 2024 venues in Paris City Hall and the Stade Roland Garros are both due to be used to host sessions.