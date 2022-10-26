Paris has been announced as the host of the 2023 smartcities & sport summit today, bringing the event there less than a year before the city holds the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

At the conclusion of the second day of the smartcities & sport summit in Lausanne, master of ceremony Francesco Anesi welcomed Olivier Guillemot, head of audiences and Games Impact Department and general delegation for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics major events for the City of Paris, to the stage to make the announcement.

Guillemot confirmed it would be tied in with the Games, which is scheduled to start eight months later.

"In 2023 we are honoured to host the smartcities & sport summit before the Games," he said.

"Paris has always been a sports-orientated city.

"Since 2016, Paris has hosted over 50 major sporting events.

And that's a wrap ! 🔊📣👏🏻



Great news is that the next edition of the @smartcitiesandsport summit will take place at @Paris, 27 to 29 november 2023!



Many thanks to all the participants, speakers, moderators, sponsors and partners for this great edition! pic.twitter.com/Xa3MVxKHSZ — smartcities & sport (@SmartCTandSport) October 26, 2022

"In 2024, our city will be in the spotlight to host the 33rd Olympiad.

"It will be the occasion to host the smartcities & sport summit.

"The event will be compact because we are hosting you near the Eiffel Tower.

"You will be in the beating heart of the Games, it will be a good opportunity to present you what will be the essence of the Games.

"We will have conferences and visits to competition venues as well as surprises I cannot reveal today."

This is scheduled to take place from November 24 to 27 2023, with further details still to come.