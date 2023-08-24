Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games venues in the form of the Hôtel de Ville and Stade Roland Garros are due to stage sessions during the smartcities & sport summit event later this year.

The French capital is due to be the setting for the tenth edition of the summit from November 27 to 29 prior to its first hosting of the Olympic Games for 100 years in 2024.

The Hôtel de Ville, or City Hall, has been the seat of the Parisian municipality since 1357 and is due to serve as the starting point for the Paris 2024 marathon.

It is also scheduled to stage the gala dinner at the summit before the closing session takes place at the Stade Roland Garros.

The venue is key for Paris 2024 as it is due to host wheelchair tennis at the Paralympics as well as tennis and boxing competition during the Olympics.

The Stade Roland Garros is set to stage conference talks and the closing session of this year's smartcities & sport summit ©Getty Images

Summit sessions on the final day will also be held at the venue that was built in 1928 to host the French team's Davis Cup fixtures and has since gone on to host the annual French Open, one of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

The welcome cocktail on November 27 at the summit and following day's conference sessions are scheduled for the Pullman Hotel which is located at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

It offers views of the Trocadéro and the Seine, which is as integral to Paris as it is the Games.

The river is due to be the focal point of the Olympic Opening Ceremony and for the summit, with participants set to be taken on a trip along the river to the City Hall.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons is one of the speakers set to attend the smartcities & sport summit in Paris ©Getty Images

The summit is said to provide a "high-level and prestigious platform for the exchange of ideas and experience to more than 300 participants".

It is aimed at stakeholders of international, national and local sports including those involved with National Olympic Committees and sporting federations.

The regular pass for the summit – which includes access to the two days of conference sessions, the welcome cocktail, gala dinner, and an event app – is priced at CHF950 (£850/$1,080/€995).

A variety of speakers are due to feature including International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, Deputy Mayor of Paris Pierre Rabadan, and executive director of impact and legacy for Paris 2024 Marie Barsacq.