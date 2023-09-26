Bosnia and Herzegovina NOC announces plan to bid for Youth Olympic Games on 30th anniversary

The Olympic Committee of Bosnia and Herzegovina (OKBIH) has announced its intention to bid for the Youth Olympic Games on its 30th anniversary.

BIH was recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on September 24, 1993.

During the anniversary celebrations held in Sarajevo, that saw European Olympic officials and athletes attend, OKBIH President Izet Rađo called for support as the country's ambitious plan takes shape.

"The Olympic committee believes in the commitment of the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina to support us in this exceptional idea, with our gratitude and wish that everyone tonight keeps this belief in themselves and strengthens that belief in the days ahead," Rađo said.

A short film on the journey of BIH was shown as part of the celebrations with Minister of Civil Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Dubravka Bosniak congratulating them through a letter.

IOC President Thomas Bach made a virtual appearance for the occasion while European Olympic Committees (EOC) counterpart praised them for all the "incredible" achievements over the years.

"Sarajevo is the only city in the Balkans whose citizens had the honour of welcoming the Olympic Flame twice," former BIH President Ahmed Karabegović said.

"The number of citizens present at the EYOF [European Youth Olympic Festival] Opening Ceremony speaks of the fact that the Olympic spirit is still present in this city.

Athletes and officials were honoured as OKBIH announced its intention to bid for the Youth Olympic Games on its 30th anniversary ©OKBIH

"I believe that the generations that will come after us will make an effort to once again host the Olympic Flame in Sarajevo."

Athletes and Olympic medallists were presented with plaques to honour their contribution towards BIH and sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Seoul 1988 basketball silver medallist Razija Mujanović, Los Angeles 1984 football bronze medallist Mirsad Baljić, two-time world 800 metres medallist Amel Tuka, and Mediterranean Games champion boxer Almedin Fetahović were among the recipients.

"Sport is useful and necessary. Sport is noble. Sport unites, unites and inspires," Tuka said.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you, freely calling you friends of the Olympic Committee of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"The Olympic Committee of Bosnia and Herzegovina will continue with its dedicated work in strengthening the sports system."

Bosnia and Herzegovina made its Summer Olympic debut at Barcelona 1992 and has sent athletes to every edition since, but is yet to win a medal with Mujanović and Baljić representing former Yugoslavia when they won.

Lillehammer 1994 was when the country first participated, under its own flag, at the Winter Olympics and have not managed to finish on the podium yet.

Before the break up of Yugoslavia, Sarajevo hosted the 1984 Winter Games.