Sarajevo, which has just hosted the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships, now wants to host a senior or junior event and is also planning to build a national taekwondo centre.

The Minister of Culture and Sports of Sarajevo Canton, Kenan Magoda, told World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue during the recent championships of his hopes for Sarajevo to host a junior or senior level World Taekwondo event after the successful delivery of the cadet championships.

He also offered his support for building a national taekwondo centre in Sarajevo to further develop the sport before attending the last day of competitions and taking part in the medal ceremonies.

Earlier in the championships, Choue discussed the development of the sport with senior home officials and politicians.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue, fourth from right, has had wide-ranging discussions in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the recent World Cadet Championships in Sarajevo ©WT

On August 29, Choue, World Taekwondo secretary general Jeongkang Seo and Council Member Metin Sahin met Izet Rado, President of the Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) National Olympic Committee (NOC), Samir Sarcic, President of the BiH National Taekwondo Federation, and an accompanying delegation.

The NOC delegation thanked World Taekwondo for its visit and explained how taekwondo is developing in the country thanks to the work of the Member National Associations.

Choue explained how examples in other countries have shown that creating taekwondo departments in national universities can accelerate advancement in the sport.

The NOC agreed to look into the idea.

The following day, Choue met Ms. Borjana Krišto, chair of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and expressed his appreciation for the support she had shown during the hosting of the championships.

He explained that taekwondo is one of the fairest and most economic sports which gives smaller countries greater chances of success, adding that taekwondo could be the sport that sees Bosnia and Herzegovina win its first Olympic medal.