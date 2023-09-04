Organisers have marked 500 days until the start of the next Winter edition of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games in the Italian city of Turin.

Turin held the first Summer edition of the multi-sport event previously known as the Universiade in 1959, and staged the Winter edition in 2007 following the previous year's Winter Olympics and Paralympics in the city.

The 2025 FISU Games is again in close proximity to an Winter Olympics and Paralympics in northern Italy, with Milan Cortina 2026 scheduled for the following year, although venues in Turin do not feature as part of the current plans.

Organising Committee President Alessandro Ciro Sciretti and deputy vice-president Riccardo D’Elicio revealed there are plans to promote Turin 2025 on the International Day of University Sport later this month.

➖5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



🇬🇧 The #countdown to the XXXII World #University #Games Winter hits another milestone. The snow and ice event that will bring thousands of student-athletes to the mountains of #Piemonte is approaching. Are you ready? Stay tuned! ❄️



📸 Valerio Minato@FISU

"The team of the Organising Committee is working flat out to organise a great event and to make the run-up exciting," they said.

"We are certain that the territory will respond with enthusiasm and participation.

"The calendar of appointments is thickening every day and, in three weeks' time, there will be an important celebration such as International Day of University Sport, strongly desired by FISU and positively welcomed by UNESCO [the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization] for the educational and cultural values deriving from its message.

"September 20 represents a fundamental day for FederCUSI [the Italian Federation of University Sports] and the entire Italian university sports movement."

Dates of January 13 to 25 have been allocated for Turin 2025, marking a return to the biennial staging of the event after the cancellation of Lucerne 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the staging of this year's edition in Lake Placid.