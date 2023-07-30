Organisers of the 2025 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games in Turin have underlined their readiness to stage the event in fewer than 18 months’ time.

A progress report was delivered by the Turin 2025 Organising Committee to the FISU Executive Committee at a meeting in Chengdu.

The Chinese city is currently staging the FISU Summer World University Games.

Turin 2025 President Alessandro Ciro Sciretti led the delegation that also included deputy vice-president Riccardo D’Elicio and general director Francis Cirianni.

The Italian city is considered to be the birthplace of the World University Games having staged the inaugural summer event in 1959, under the leadership of Italy's Primo Nebiolo.

It last played host to the winter edition in 2007, the year after the city had staged the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Turin is preparing to stage the FISU Winter World University Games for the first time since 2007 ©Turin 2025

Cirianni claimed he was pleased to present their plans for the Games that are due to be staged across Turin, Bardonecchia, Pragelato, Pinerolo and Torre Pellice in the Piemonte region.

"The presentation of the progress report is a very important moment of the path leading us to the event that will be held in less than a year-and-a-half," said Cirianni.

"After the flag handover in Lake Placid and the summer edition in Chengdu, it will finally be our turn, which is why it is very important to update the International Federations on how we are preparing to welcome international delegations from all over the world, exchanging valuable information and contacts both with them and with the Rhine-Ruhr Organising Committee, which will organise the 2025 Summer Games, a few months after us.

"Torino 2025 is a great opportunity for the whole region because such prestigious international sharing events do not happen so frequently, and this is why all the players involved, institutional and otherwise, must make their contribution to arriving ready for the Games, which will leave a further legacy in a city with a strong sporting and university background such as Torino."

Let the @Chengdu2021 #FISUGames begin 🤩



But first, a look back to the day in which the Flame of Knowledge was lit in Torino, cradle of #Universiade #Chengdu2021 #torino2025 pic.twitter.com/d5AS6WOKQ8 — Torino 2025 (@Torino2025) July 28, 2023

Piemonte's Councillor for Sport Fabrizio Ricca also spoke about the Italian region’s optimism over the staging of the Games in 2025.

"The Universiade take another important step towards Torino, the city that was their birthplace and is preparing to host them again," said Ricca.

"As a region we are proud to have accepted and won this challenge.

"Our region is ready to host thousands of young athletes who will come to discover the beauty of our mountains, our organisational capacity and the excellence of our university fabric.

"I wish the Piedmontese athletes competing in China triumph in all disciplines."

Turin is due to stage the FISU Winter World University Games from January 13 to 25 in 2025.