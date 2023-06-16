The International University Sports Federation (FISU) was "generally" satisfied after inspecting accommodation facilities in the Italian city of Turin for the 2025 Winter World University Games.

FISU Games winter senior event manager Jiho Kim and coordinator Fiona Testuz led the delegation which travelled to Turin.

Kim reported on their findings.

"Generally speaking, we are satisfied with our visit," he said.

"All the accommodation for the ice sports meet our requirements, in terms of a proper number of bedrooms, meeting rooms and dining halls.

"We still need to work on few details, but we are happy about the current situation.

"There is a great legacy left by the Olympic Games in 2006, followed by the Winter Universiade in 2007.

"Our plan is to come back in September to visit the snow sport facilities in Bardonecchia, Pragelato and the surroundings to accommodate athletes of Alpine skiing, snowboard, freestyle skiing, biathlon and cross-country."

Men's teams are set to be based at Pinerolo and women's teams in Turin at the 2025 FISU World University Games ©Turin 2025

The FISU officials made assessments on the accommodation with Turin 2025's head of FISU relations Silvia Bini, sport director Ubaldo Prucker and Games services director Stefania Demetz.

Men's teams at Turin 2025 are set to be based at Pinerolo, with Turin serving as the home for women's teams and competitors in short track speed skating, figure skating and curling.

Turin 2025 is gearing up preparations for the return of the FISU Games to the city.

A delegation from the Organising Committee visited the Olympic Museum in the Swiss city of Lausanne for the Host and Federations Summit.

Deputy vice-president Riccardo D’Elicio, head of external relations Vito Gioia and head of corporate and communication Silvia Carrera represented Turin 2025 at the meeting between representatives from major sports events.

Turin 2025 is scheduled for January 13 to 23 2025.