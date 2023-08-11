Turin 2025 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games venue the Palavela has welcomed more than 5,000 people for free ice skating sessions during the Italian summer months.

The figure included 1,245 children that attended 12 camps, as well as specialised events for children with disabilities.

It was part of the Organising Committee's Casa TO2025 initiative that aimed to drum up support and excitement for the Games.

"The challenge we had set ourselves of bringing the Turin public closer to a winter sport in the middle of summer is to be considered won," said Turin 2025 President Alessandro Ciro Sciretti.

"Certainly, the more than five thousand passers-by at Casa Torino 2025 are proof that there is still a great desire for sport in the city.

"We aim to replicate what was an experiment in 2024 as well, i.e. much closer to the Games the following January, in order to make the most of an extraordinary Olympic legacy venue.

"We would like to thank everyone who came to skate and we are happy to have had more than 1,200 children, because this means creating a movement and a cultural legacy of winter sports."

Germany's Olympic champion Aljona Savchenko, front, took part in the event as she led training sessions for young skaters at the Palavela ©Getty Images

Casa TO2025 saw free skating and open-door training sessions for young people whether they have experience on the ice or are complete beginners.

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic figure skating gold medallist from Germany Aljona Savchenko and Vancouver 2001 Italian world champion Maurizio Margaglio even led training sessions.

"We are very satisfied, because the goal was achieved, with many nations from all over the world coming to train in our city," said University Sports Centre of Torino President Riccardo D'Elicio.

"For them it was an excellent training camp in view of the 2023-2024 winter season, and the hope is that this experience will facilitate an all-season opening of the Palavela in the years to come.

"Our hope is that this groundwork will have produced training for our technicians and that many boys and girls will approach the world of ice after this experience."

The Palavela famously featured in the cult film The Italian Job ©YouTube

The indoor arena that is located on the bank of the River Po and was renovated for the figure skating and short track speed skating events at the 2006 Winter Olympics.

It also hosted a number of events the last time Turin staged the Winter World University Games in 2007 when the event was known as the Universiade.

It also staged the World Skating Championships in 2010.

The Palavela was also featured in the iconic 1969 film The Italian Job.

In a famous scene in the film, three Minis are seen driving onto and over the arena's distinctive roof.

Turin 2025 is due to take place from January 13 to 25 of that year.