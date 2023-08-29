A programme which aims to unearth future Paralympic champions in Australia has received almost half-a-million dollars in state investment to boost the country’s prospects for Brisbane 2032.

The Australian Government has announced that it will invest AUD$466,500 (£238,000/€277,300/£299,700) in Paralympics Australia's Talent Identification and Pathway Entry Programme.

The decision has been made to mark nine years until Brisbane is due to stage the 2032 Paralympic Games.

"We have one goal for the Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games - support Australia's biggest ever team to achieve the nation's best ever performance," said Australian Sports Minister Anika Wells.

"But the work must start now, and this funding will go a long way in discovering and developing new talent to shine at Brisbane 2032."

A total of 179 athletes represented Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, including 63 that emerged from the talent identification and pathway programmes.

Among those include swimmer Rowan Crothers, cyclists Paige Greco and sprinter James Turner who helped Australia register 80 medals at Tokyo 2020.

Double Paralympic champion James Turner is among those that have come through Paralympics Australia's pathway programme ©Getty Images

The aim of the investment is to help increase the number of talented athletes entering Para sport pathway programmes in every state and territory.

"It is crucial we provide our Para-athletes with the opportunity to make the most of their talents," said Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins.

"We all remember our last home Paralympics in Sydney, where Australia finished on top of the table, achieving our largest ever medal haul from our biggest ever team.

"While our athletes and results since 2000 have been incredible, the rest of the world has caught up.

"The time is now to make sure that changes by Brisbane 2032."

Paralympics Australia chief executive Catherine Clark added: "We need to make sure every day of the next nine years counts.

"While our current Paralympians prepare to do Australia proud at Paris 2024 next year, we need to make sure we are also focusing on uncovering and supporting the athletes who will wear the green and gold and inspire us all at LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032."