Paralympics Australia has announced a new partnership with the University of Queensland as Brisbane looks to become the hub for Para sport in the lead-up to the Games in nine years’ time.

The two organisations are set to merge resources with a view to encouraging and educating Para athletes before Brisbane 2032.

A delegation from Paralympics Australia toured the university’s St Lucia campus where the collaboration was unveiled.

The partnership is set to see university students complete industry placements with Paralympics Australia starting this year.

"With UQ ranked second in the world for sports science, the 2032 Paralympics presents an extraordinary opportunity to apply our knowledge and expertise to encourage and support Para-athletes," said Professor Deborah Terry, the university’s vice-chancellor.

"As the official higher education partner of Paralympics Australia, UQ will build, innovate, research, educate and advocate for broad inclusion and diversity while also increasing the opportunities for people with disabilities to engage in regular sport and physical activity.

A Paralympic Centre of Excellence is set for construction at the University of Queensland's St Lucia campus ©University of Queensland

"We know three out of four Australians with a disability want to participate in sport, but only one in four do.

"This partnership will allow us to change those statistics and assist Para athletes to engage in regular sport and physical activity, including training for and participation in sporting competition."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced last week that there were plans for Paralympic Centre of Excellence to be created at the University of Queensland's St Lucia campus courtesy of a AUD$44 million (£23.7 million/$29.8 million/€27.6 million) state investment.

Building work on the centre is set to begin in 2025-2026 and estimated for completion in 2027-2028.

"This wonderful collaboration with the University of Queensland will help deliver our stated ambition to lead, develop and leverage partnerships to build capability and enhance Paralympic sport equity and success towards and beyond 2032," said Paralympics Australia chief executive Catherine Clark.

"Following the establishment of The Queensland Network for Paralympic Performance Enhancement and Applied Sports Research in 2021 and our ongoing engagement with the National Institute of Network, PA continues to look for more ways to engage with partners - existing and new - to build the capacity and capability of the Paralympic Movement.

"This potential of the collaboration is incredibly exciting, and I believe its positive and meaningful impact can stretch far beyond Para sport."