Rings and Agitos unveiled as Queensland mark nine years until Brisbane 2032

The Olympic Rings and the Paralympic Agitos have been unveiled in Queensland this weekend to mark the nine-year countdown to the Games in Brisbane.

The two symbols were put on display in locations in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

It was the first time the Olympic Rings and the Agitos have appeared together in Australia since Sydney hosted the Games 23 years ago.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk attended the unveiling of the symbols in the Gold Coast where she shared her excitement for the Olympics and Paralympics in nine years’ time.

"There are going to be billions of people watching the Olympics and Paralympics," said Palaszczuk in a ceremony televised on Sky Australia.

"The eyes of the world will be on Queensland and the Gold Coast has so much to offer here as well.

"There will be many events down here on the Gold Coast to view the greatest Games on earth."

Visitors took the opportunity to take pictures with the Olympic Rings and the Agitos as well as take part in a series of activities.

Among those included basketball in Brisbane’s King George Square, beach volleyball on the Gold Coast’s Kurrawa Beach and skateboarding at Alex Park on the Sunshine Coast.

Youngsters took pictures with the two symbols and participated in several activities to celebrate nine years to go until Brisbane 2032 ©Australian Olympic Committee

A drone show to display the Olympic Rings and the Agitos had been scheduled to take place this weekend only for it to be cancelled after devices fell into the Yarra River due to a technical glitch.

Brisbane 2032 chief executive Cindy Hook said the Olympic Rings and Agitos would only be used "sparingly" until 2027 when the city’s commercial rights begin.

"The Australian Olympic Committee has the right to these and you’ll see them on many of their activations and where the athletes are out and about," Hook told The Brisbane Times.

"But we do have the right to start to use them in strategic ways to build a narrative and build excitement for the Games and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do this weekend."

Brisbane 2032, led by Andrew Liveris, recently held their first meeting with the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission,

Speaking after the meeting in Swiss city Lausanne last month, Liveris said there was "a lot to be proud of and a lot to do in the coming years".

Brisbane is due to stage the Olympics from July 23 to August 8, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.