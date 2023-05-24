Paralympics Australia signs landmark deal with Nine Entertainment in run-up to Paris 2024

Paralympics Australia have signed what they describe as a "landmark" media deal with the Nine Entertainment Company which should ensure greater coverage for the team than ever before at Paris 2024.

"Nine’s vast experience and professionalism in sports coverage, combined with its extensive reach across media platforms, will enable the stories of our athletes to be told like never before," Paralympics Australia chief executive Catherine Clark said.

"This partnership provides the bedrock for us to launch into 18 months of growth and success."

The deal will ensure that Australian Paralympians receive coverage across Nine’s media outlets including free-to-air television, streaming services, radio, print and online publishing platforms.

"Our organisation firmly believes in the power of sport to change lives, especially for people with an impairment," Clark added.

"If through our new partnership with Nine we can tell that story further and wider and encourage greater participation in sport, that in itself is a great outcome."

Paralympics Australia's partnership with Nine Entertainment has been hailed as a landmark for Para sport ©Paralympics Australia

"I saw the Paralympic Games for the first time on my television and that's how I became involved in it," Ellie Cole, a six-time Para-swimming gold medallist said.

"Obviously with 2032 on the horizon, a lot of up and coming Para athletes are going to be watching these Games on the Nine Network.

"I am really excited about what it has to offer - it is going to be incredible."

Channel Seven were previously Paralympic Australia’s media partners in an association which was established at Rio 2016.

“Seven was our broadcast partner for every summer and winter Games since Rio 2016 and they did a tremendous job, we sincerely thank Seven for their contribution to Australian Paralympic sport," Clark added.

The Australian team have participated at every Paralympics since their inception in 1960.

At Tokyo, Australia won 80 medals including 21 golds.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics are set to begin on August 28 2024, with organisers announcing yesterday that tickets for the Games will go on sale on October 9.