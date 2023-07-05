Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief executive Matt Carroll has challenged Brisbane 2032 organisers to "not miss our chance" and learn lessons from Sydney 2000 to ensure a true sporting legacy is left after the Olympics in nine years time.

"A healthy nation is a happy nation, and a caring and productive nation, and how can you drive health in the community - through sport," Carroll told the Brisbane Courier Mail.

"What we have here is an opportunity to partner with sport, education and health to drive things like obesity down.

"Rather than having to spend more money on health, Governments can spend on other things, and you get happier and more productive people and that’s where sport can play not just a positive role, but a really big role in implementing strategies and plans for a healthier community."

Australian Olympic Committee Chief Executive Matt Carroll has challenged Brisbane 2032 Organisers to learn from the experiences of Sydney 2000 ©Getty Images

Carroll also hinted that although Sydney 2000 was hailed at the time as the ‘best ever’ Olympics, there were still lessons to be learned.

"I think we could have done more," he conceded.

Australia won 58 medals at Sydney 2000 including 16 golds, their best performance since their previous home Games at Melbourne in 1956.

"While well-prepared Olympic and Paralympic home teams are essential for a successful Games, a medal count in itself is not legacy," Carroll admitted.

Ian Thorpe's three gold medals in the pool at the Sydney 2000 Olympics made him a hero throughout Australia ©Getty Images

"There’s a piece I still think we probably didn’t get quite right, and that was how to drive a real change in using the power of sport for the benefit of the community."

Carroll has called upon the Government to take advantage of the power of sport in the build-up towards 2032.

"It’s not just waiting for the inspiration of the Games in 2032, there is a partnership between sport, health and education, and they can be co-ordinated at a local, to state, to national level," he explained.

"So here we go again in 2032, let’s not miss our chance."