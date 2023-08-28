Biles tight-lipped on Paris 2024 after success at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles is remaining tight lipped over whether she will participate at next year’s Olympics in Paris after producing a stunning performance at the U.S Gymnastics Championships in San Jose.

Biles made US history by capturing an eighth all-around title at the event, breaking the 90-year-old record previously held by Al Jochim.

The 26-year-old emerged victorious with a score of 118.450 points, seeing off Shi Jones and Leane Wong who posted 114.500 and 111.00 respectively for the other two spots on the podium.

She was a class apart, scoring 29.300 on beam and 30.200 on floor to win both of those apparatus as well as notching 28.400 on uneven bars and 30.550 on vault.

Her victory sealed her place at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 8 in Antwerp in Belgium.

However, Biles refused to revealed whether she will compete at Paris 2024 following her success in San Jose.

"I like to keep [my goals] personal, just so that I know what I'm aiming for," said Biles in a report by the Daily Mail.

Simone Biles claimed the all-around title for a record eighth time ©Getty Images

"I think it's better that way.

"I'm trying to move a little bit differently this year than I have in the past.

"I think it's working so far, so I'm going to keep it secretive."

It was Biles' second competition since announcing her return to sport in July.

Earlier this month, Biles captured the all-around crown at the US Classic, finishing five points clear of Wong.

Biles won all four of her Olympic golds at Rio 2016 and added a team silver and individual bronze at Tokyo 2020 despite suffering from mental health issues.

During the Olympics in Tokyo, Biles revealed that she had been suffering from the "twisties" - a sudden inability to sense and understand her body positioning while twisting through the air.